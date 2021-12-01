Here are some upcoming Christmas related events.
Local Killeen events
AdventHealth-Central Texas in Killeen will be having its annual Christmas on Clear Creek event at 2201 S. Clear Creek Road, from 6 p.m, to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 2. The event will have live music, children’s activities, photos with Santa and a countdown to the tree lighting. The event is open to the public and free.
The 2021 Killeen Jingle Bell Dash will be at 8 a.m. Dec. 4 at the Andy K. Wells Hike and Bike Trail, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd. Registration is $25 per person and is open online only until Dec. 1 at https://runsignup.com/killeenjinglebelldash. Race packets may be picked up from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 2 and 3 at the Family Recreation Center, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop.T-shirts are guaranteed to the first 200 registrants.
The City of Killeen Junior Youth Advisory Commission is hosting a Christmas Toy Drive now through Dec. 13. Toys for children of all ages will be accepted and can be dropped off at the Family Recreation Center, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop. Call 254-501-6390 for more information.
The 58th annual Killeen Christmas Parade will be at 1 p.m. Dec. 11 in downtown Killeen with the route starting on West Avenue D and Second Street, and ending at West Avenue B and College Street. This year’s theme is, “On Ice.” Participants are encouraged to incorporate the theme into their displays. The full parade route, entry form, and complete rules and regulations are available online at www.KilleenTexas.gov/REC.
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College, 6200 W. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, is hosting an Epically Hogwarts Holiday event from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Dec. 4. There will be a Harry Potter-themed “Yule Ball,” “Common Room” activities, “Skies Over Hogwarts” startalk, and free butter beer. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for kids under 13, and free for kids 3 and younger. Go to https://conta.cc/3cIhoVN to register. The theater also features a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
The Killeen Family Recreation Center, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, is inviting kids to drop off letters to Santa now through Dec. 13. Letters can be dropped off from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays, and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays. Call 254-501-6390 for more information.
Families can drop off letters to Santa on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Copperas Cove Civic Center, 1206 W. Avenue B, now through Dec. 13. Provide a name and return address on the letter if your child would like a response letter from Santa.
The Killeen Holiday Market and Christmas Celebration will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 2 at Lions Club Park, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop. Tree lighting will be on Friday at 7 p.m. and will include a snow show, photos with Santa, free hot chocolate, carols, and cookies.
Local Harker Heights events
The City of Harker Heights Christmas Tree Lighting will be at 6 p.m. Dec. 2 at Harker Heights City Hall, 305 Miller’s Crossing. There will be holiday music, free refreshments, and a countdown to the lighting.
The City of Harker Heights is hosting its Wreath Decorating Contest with the theme, “Winter Wonderland.” Wreaths must be handmade and can be constructed out of any materials. Go to https://bit.ly/3FLAzKK for a registration form. Wreaths and forms must be dropped off at the Harker Heights Activities Center, 400 Indian Trail, by Dec. 6. Judging and voting will be from Dec. 10- 14 and winners will be announced Dec. 16.
Registration for the Harker Heights Parade of Lights Outdoor Lighting/Decorating Contest is open now through Dec. 7. Citizens are invited to decorate their businesses and homes for the holiday, and residents will be given a map of entries and travel to each location to view the lights, then vote online at http://www.harkerheights.gov/parksandrec to select their favorite ones. Go to https://bit.ly/3r5mbJi to find the registration form and more information on divisions and award categories. Voting and judging will be from Dec. 10- 15 and winners will be announced Dec. 16.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, will host a live, in-person theater performance of “A Christmas Carol” at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 6 with Broadway actor, Duffy Hudson. The library also posts a variety of livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/. The Virtual/In-Person Book Discussion Club is at 6:30 p.m. every third Thursday of the month. Email lyoungblood@harkerheights.gov to join.
Local Copperas Cove events
Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful will be hosting an outdoor decoration event from Nov. 26 to Dec. 10. Participants can register at https://forms.gle/9SijYzPCC43XPEta6 or scan the QR code on the flyer. Voting for best house will also begin on Dec. 11 and will last until Dec. 13
