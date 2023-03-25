Bluebonnets have been popping up in the Killeen-Fort Hood area. On its Facebook page, the Herald recently asked readers to share their bluebonnet photos for this season. Here are some of those courtesy photos as well as photos from our staff photographer.
The Herald may run more bluebonnet photos on another date. If you have bluebonnet photos from this season, please email them to news@kdhnews.com and put “BLUEBONNET” in the subject line. Please include the names of anyone in the photo along with location and date taken.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.