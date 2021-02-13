The National Weather Service in Fort Worth is urging folks to stay inside or pack extra supplies in their vehicle if travel is necessary as the area braces for extreme winter weather.
There is a chance for freezing drizzle for part of the day today. Combined with temperatures in the low-20s, any precipitation that falls could freeze quickly, especially on bridges, NWS meteorologist Jason Dunn explained Saturday morning.
Any precipitation that falls could end Saturday afternoon before more freezing rain and sleet is expected to start around midnight.
With frigid temperatures in the forecast, the freezing rain and sleet is projected to turn into snow Sunday afternoon.
Snowfall amounts could be around 2 to 3 inches in Central Texas, Dunn said. The potential for heavy snowfall is currently 60 to 80%, the National Weather Service website shows.
Sustained winds of 15 to 25 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph, could cause issues with blowing snow.
Localized snow drifts are possible.
"Blowing around, it's just going to pile up on roads and bridges," Dunn said. "It's going to be pretty nasty."
Dunn said the blowing snow will cause very low visibility on the roads.
Wind chill values can also reach as cold as 10 below zero.
"We're just not used to that kind of wind chill for this region," Dunn said.
As of right now, the city of Killeen has opened the Rosa Hereford Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd. as a warming center through 9 a.m. Tuesday.
The National Weather Service is advising those whose travel is necessary to bring extra supplies, such as blankets, flashlights, food and water in their vehicle.
"It's one of those things where you get into trouble in your car, and it could be several hours before somebody could help you — depending on how many people are out on the roads," Dunn said.
Snow and wintry precipitation is expected to end early Monday, but persistent cold is likely to keep road conditions bad for a few days.
"Since it's going to be so cold, that stuff's not going anywhere," Dunn said. "It's not going to melt or anything like that; it's going to linger for a couple of days."
Temperatures may briefly get above freezing on Wednesday, but Dunn said the next time it will likely stay above freezing will be on Friday.
The NWS is tracking another system that may bring more wintry weather on Wednesday.
"It's a little far out now for details on that, but it could be another messy scenario for Wednesday," Dunn said.
The already extreme weather has caused hundreds of customers to be without power in the area.
Sporadic areas of power outage are currently being reported by Oncor between Nolanville and Copperas Cove.
The largest outage is affecting 212 customers in northern Copperas Cove, the outage map shows.
Oncor is estimating a restoration of power for that area around 2:30 p.m. today.
High and low temperature predictions, according to the NWS are:
- Today: High 28, Low 24
- Sunday: High 30, Low 9
- Monday: High 18, Low 3
- Tuesday: High 24, Low 18
- Wednesday: High 25, Low 18
- Thursday: High 30, Low 19
