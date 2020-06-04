The Killeen and Temple locations of J.C. Penney are safe from closing their doors — in the company’s latest restructuring plan.
J.C. Penney reps announced last month they planned to close 242 stores permanently through a Chapter 11 bankruptcy restructuring plan, leaving about 600 locations.
Around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Chris Saldaña, the retailer’s corporate senior communications manager, gave a list of stores expected to close nationwide.
The Texas locations that will be closing are:
Timber Creek Crossing, 6051 Skillman St., Dallas
Crossroads Mall, 6834 Wesley St., Suite C, Greenville
West Hills Mall, 2 Financial Plaza, Huntsville
Music City Mall, 2401 South Stemmons Freeway, Suite 4000, Lewisville
Lufkin Shopping Center, 4600 South Medford Drive, Suite 2000, Lufkin Palestine Mall, 1930 South Loop 256, Palestine
Mirabeau Square, 3560 Lamar Ave Highway 82, Paris
Earlier Thursday, the Wall Street Journal reported the company’s lenders reached a deal, averting potential litigation between them.
According to the news article, Kris Hansen, a lawyer for creditors said at a court hearing his group had come to terms with rival lenders that and offered the once major retailer a $900 million financing package.
Details weren’t given on the compromise, which requires approval from the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Houston.
