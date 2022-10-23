Name: Nicola J. James
Party: Democrat
Occupation: Court Administrator
Age: 42
City of Residence: Killeen
Nicola James, 42, is a court administrator. She is a candidate for the Bell County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4, Place 2 seat. The Herald asked questions of each candidate. James’ answers are below:
1) When you arraign an accused offender, there is a range of bond amounts you can set depending on the crime the person is alleged to have committed. What do you anticipate will be your methodology when determining an appropriate bond amount?
Great question as this presents an opportunity to better inform our community into this very process. Under the Code of Criminal Procedures Public Safety Report System we have laws to follow established by our Elected Legislators. Courts use bail as a method with the hopes not to delay court by one making an appearance. JP Courts preside over low level Class B misdemeanor cases. I anticipate the methodology used based on the legal factors like, type of the alleged crime, risk and dangerousness of the defendant and the possibility of fleeing, and community safety.
2) There is a backlog of small-claims cases in Precinct 4 - both places. In July, the Herald reported that the types of cases in Place 2 differ from Place 1. Your counterpart in Place 1 has said that since he was elected, he and your predecessor have disposed of a growing percentage of the cases in the docket. What is your plan to work through the backlog of cases and bring them to a resolution?
Public perception can be that one is sitting on cases which, not necessarily the situation. Courts are playing catch-up from the unprecedented 2019 pandemic. Some cases are more complex which requires additional research. Plans to bring the backlog of cases to resolution, starts with my experience and being ready for the job. Streamline the process similar to work done in my current court as we closed thousands of 15 year old cases. Evaluate older and time sensitive cases, placed on large dockets to dispose timely according to the law. Working closely with colleagues and staff to innovate our Courts.
3) Justices of the Peace must work with numerous law enforcement agencies at all hours of the day to continue to ensure the efficiency of the court system in Precinct 4. What background or experience do you have that will help you in this regard?
Currently in my capacity as the Court Administrator, I work closely with our police department. As classification’s officer assistant, I ensured offenders were processed amidst their transfer to the prison, court, and medical related protocol. As Court Operations Officer, I maintained the daily functions of the court’s I oversaw, not limited to coordinating jurors, filing documents, and managing daily dockets. My work hours are beyond 9 to 5. I continue to serve my community with awareness regarding domestic violence and human trafficking, providing information to job seekers or experiencing homelessness, and by investing time in women empowerment to be successful.
4) What makes you the best candidate that people should vote for?
I am the best Candidate for several reasons. My purpose is working with people. My goal is to ensure fair and impartial courts. Education and 20+ years of experience I bring to the table. Public Safety is very important, being a part of the solution and not the problem by being engaged beyond the courts. The Judicial System originally was established to reform. I say “make for a better society, when we make for better productive citizens”. My background and experience provides me with a more global view of the court system and gives me insight beyond the status quo.
