Killeen is expected to receive $2.24 million in sales tax revenue, a 17.54% increase from the $1.9 million allocation distributed in January 2020, according to the comptroller’s office.
Killeen and many of the area counties and cities will receive more allocations this January compared to a year ago. The allocations are derived from sales taxes collected in November, according to the comptroller’s office.
Killeen and most other local cities have seen an increase in sales tax allocations since the pandemic hit the area in March.
In previous months, Killeen City Manager Kent Cagle has said he attributes the increase in allocations to gains from “big box retailers,” as well as an increase in internet sales and manufacturing.
In 2020, Killeen’s sales tax revenue was $26.7 million, 7.66% higher than 2019’s allocations, when the city was allocated $24.8 million, according to the comptroller’s report in December. Sales tax revenue goes into the city government’s general fund.
Statewide
After an overall decrease of sales tax allocations in December, the state experienced a slight bounce back in January.
Texas cities, counties, transit systems and special-purpose taxing districts statewide will receive $783.2 million in sales tax allocations in January, according to a news release from Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar.
Statewide, the total allocations represent a 2.6% increase from the allocations distributed in January 2020, with special purpose taxing districts seeing the largest increase of 10.8% from last year.
Texas counties saw the largest decrease by 3%.
Other sales tax revenues in the area are as follows:
Bell County
The county will receive $1.97 million in sales tax allocations in January, an increase of 18.44% from this time last year.
Harker Heights will receive $694,157.37, an 18.76% increase from January 2020.
Nolanville saw a large sales tax percentage increase of 46.03% from last January, as it is set to receive $115,661.28 this January.
Temple is set to receive $1.99 million, a 13.32% increase from last January.
Belton will receive $503,294.79, a 16.96% increase from this time last year.
Coryell County
Coryell County will receive $249,970.37 for a 13.91% increase over last January’s allocations.
Copperas Cove saw a 12.33% increase in January allocations over last year; it is set to receive $475,997.35.
Gatesville saw a 9.71% increase in sales tax allocations, receiving $196,968.77 in January.
Oglesby, a town of about 500 people in northeast Coryell County, will see an increase of more than 1,250%. It has been allocated $13,126.54 this January, compared to $967.71 in January 2020.
Lampasas County
Lampasas County will receive $90,990.41, which represents a 20.1% increase from last January’s allocation.
The city of Lampasas will receive $189,712.92 in January, 19.26% more than last January.
Kempner will see a slight decrease of 3.54% from last January. It is set to receive $9,834.75.
