The Killeen Arts and Activity Center was the place to be Sunday for some smooth gospel jazz and a tribute to the fallen of 9/11. The monthly event, featuring local artists, vocalists and musicians began the afternoon with a beautiful rendition of the Star Spangled Banner sung by Teresa Stensin.
“Are there any first responders, fire fighters, police officers or emergency personnel in attendance,” Roland Stewart, MC for the event, asked. He pointed out that so many of the heroes of 9/11 also died that day. He asked for a moment of silence and then began to read from his notes some of the statistics of that horrible day.
“September 11th attacks, also known as 9/11 attacks, were a series of airline hijackings and suicide attacks committed in 2001 by 19 militants associated with the Islamic extremist group al-Qaeda against targets in the United States, the deadliest terrorist attacks on American soil in U.S. history. The attacks against New York City and Washington, D.C., caused extensive death and destruction and triggered an enormous U.S. effort to combat terrorism. Some 2,750 people were killed in New York, 184 at the Pentagon, and 40 in Pennsylvania. All 19 terrorists died. Police and fire departments in New York were especially hard-hit; hundreds had rushed to the scene of the attacks, and more than 400 police officers and firefighters were killed,” Stewart said. “And, that is why we thank anyone who serves their community in that way.”
The afternoon was full of beautiful gospel jazz music and songs. Prayers were offered for those that were affected by 9/11 and for those that put their lives on the line everyday.
“We appreciate the enormous support of our friends and business partners who make these events such a great success,” said Richard Hegens Jr. Hegens is the CEO of SMTH Anointing Sounds Music Studio, LLC. and does much of the preparation and presentation of Sunday’s Jazz Gospel Brunch events.
“We recognize and thank the Killeen Arts and Activity Center for their continuous support in the use of their venue,” Hegens said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.