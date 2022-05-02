Several moms were treated Sunday to an unforgettable afternoon brunch at Mililani Woods hosted by Richard Hegens Jr. of Smith Anointing Sounds Music Studio and some of his very talented friends.
The studio puts on these lavish events once a month, and elected to hold a special “Pre-Mother’s Day” brunch with some very good gospel jazz music for the May get-together.
“We have been to these events before,” Olivia White, of Killeen, said while enjoying her meal. “They do this once a month and we enjoy the fellowship, great music, good food and relaxing atmosphere.”
The afternoon music selections were performed by Hegens on the flute, and guest artist Hillary Riley, who is a classically trained violinist. Riley is a graduate of The Baltimore School for the Arts and Towson University and also teaches music in Killeen.
Their duets were mesmerizing and followed by applause and enthusiasm.
“I am looking forward to playing the cello,” Cheryl Wilson said. Wilson and her daughter Rita were anxious to commend Riley’s talent.
“It’s because of her that I am inspired to begin lessons,” said the elder Wilson.
Ticket holders were treated to a spread of pasta, cool salads and delicious dessert selections, all from Whit-a-girl Catering and More. Owner Whitney Tucker brought her mom to help in the kitchen. The mother/daughter duo works together to serve at several venues throughout the area.
Master of Ceremonies, Ms. Dutchess, greeted guests and welcomed them to enjoy the afternoon’s festivities. Dutchess read her own poem, “Mother May I,” written in tribute of her own mom.
Several vendors manned tables during the affair to showcase their talents and wares. Gift bags were given to excited raffle winners and the afternoon high-point was when Leola Price was bestowed a special gift for being the oldest mother in attendance. At 82, Price looks like she has only just begun.
Her daughter, Nancy Pettaway was all smiles as she hugged her mom and took a selfie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.