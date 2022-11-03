A famous jewelry designer donated “Kindness Kits” to hundreds of Copperas Cove elementary students on Thursday.
Kendra Gives Back, a program by jewelry designer Kendra Scott, known for the jewelry line of the same name, provided “Kindness Kits” to every student at Fairview/Miss Jewell Elementary School in Copperas Cove on Thursday during an assembly for “Kindness Week.”
The kits are part of the Copperas Cove Independent School District’s mental health curriculum and were developed by the pediatric mental health experts with On Our Sleeves, a movement for children’s mental health.
Scott’s representative Jacqueline Kuwitzky was on hand to speak for the jewelry designer, who was not at the event.
District officials organized this assembly, which included the entire fourth-grade class for “Kindness Appreciation Week” in honor of World Kindness Day, Nov. 13.
“You are the leaders of the school,” Fairview school counselor Amanda Brown said in her welcome to students. “So, let’s lead with kindness.”
Students listened to their peers whose essay selections were chosen by their teachers as good examples of what kindness means to them.
“You can show kindness by helping each other, respecting your teachers and by being a buddy, not a bully,” wrote Rodney Norman.
Aaliyah Brown said that one of her favorite ways to show kindness is to be nice.
“Being nice is important because you can make friends, and have a great time together,” Brown said.
“Showing kindness means helping and treating people the right way and showing them the right way,” Kylie Erickson said.
“Kindness to me is being respectful, showing generosity, giving gifts form your heart and helping those who need it,” said Devan Smith.
Noah Madero made a list which read: Helping others; being there for them; making them happy when they’re sad; helping with work; cheering them up; putting on a big smile for them and being kind.
Following the readings, students worked on an activity called color the world with kindness. On the tables in front of them were bowls of colored Cheerios. Each color represented a question about kindness. Students could be seen discussing ways of showing kindness and how to spot kindness in others.
For the last student activity, each person wrote on a colored strip of paper the answer to, “How will you show kindness?”
The strips of paper will make a “kindness chain.” Students from the entire campus will participate and the chain will be displayed during Kindness Week.
“If you’re kind, the world will be a better place for everyone,” student fourth-grade Rodney Norman wrote in his essay on kindness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.