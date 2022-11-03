A famous jewelry designer donated “Kindness Kits” to hundreds of Copperas Cove elementary students on Thursday.

Kendra Gives Back, a program by jewelry designer Kendra Scott, known for the jewelry line of the same name, provided “Kindness Kits” to every student at Fairview/Miss Jewell Elementary School in Copperas Cove on Thursday during an assembly for “Kindness Week.”

