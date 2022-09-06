A memorial service for Jim Ed Sims, 79, of Nolanville will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Moffat Cemetery.
Mr. Sims died in his home on July 9, 2022.
He was born on April 28, 1943, in Houston to Joe William Sr. and Juanita Sims.
He graduated from Killeen High School in 1961.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
