A Killeen pizza and bagel shop is a success story of the U.S. government’s Paycheck Protection Program.
Jim Januszka, owner of Village Pizza and Bite the Bagel in Killeen, and Bite the Bagel in Harker Heights, said the Program saved more than two dozen jobs at his two locations.
When the coronavirus pandemic reached Texas in March and closed in-store dining operations at Killeen area restaurants, Januszka’s bagel shops were taking a hard hit, he said.
“April and May were pretty rough months,” Januszka said. “Between the two bagel shops, we were down about 18% in sales.”
Januszka faced the tough decision of potentially laying off employees and even closing one of the stores, but he and his wife reluctantly agreed to apply for the paycheck protection loan, allowing his staff to stay on the payroll.
The loan from the Paycheck Protection Program was a Program developed with bipartisan support in Congress for small businesses to be able to maintain staff and prevent employees from going on unemployment.
It covered two months of salary and overhead for businesses, said Justin Crossie, regional administrator for Region VI of the Small Business Administration, after he stopped by Village Pizza for lunch and to meet with Januszka on Tuesday.
“My wife and I did not want to take any money from the government, but it got to a point where we just had to do that,” Januszka said.
Between the three stores, Januszka said he saved all 28 jobs.
Since restaurants have been able to reopen to full service, he said business has picked up. For example, at Village Pizza, 2710 S. Clear Creek Road, Januszka said sales have been up, and he has had to hire four new employees.
“It’s been unbelievably humbling and rewarding to see the Paycheck Protection Program ... providing — in essence — a lifeline for America’s small businesses and entrepreneurs,” Crossie said. “To be able to see the success of that Program with the small businesses that I meet with, again, it’s just been humbling and rewarding to be able to see that.”
Since Januszka has utilized all of the money he received from the loan, he can now apply for forgiveness so he does not have to pay the money back to the government.
Crossie and his team also visited Bell County Glass in the Killeen Industrial Park, a business in which the Program saved dozens of jobs there, as well.
