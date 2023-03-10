Joe Lombardi, who provided play-by-play broadcasts of Copperas Cove High School athletic events for more than four decades, has died. He was 75.
Family members said Lombardi died Thursday night of natural causes at AdventHealth-Central Texas in Killeen.
Lombardi was honored just a few months ago by Copperas Cove Mayor Dan Yancey at Bulldawg Stadium with a proclamation that Oct. 28, 2022, was Mr. Joe Lombardi Day.
In the realm of Copperas Cove athletics, Lombardi was a stalwart, having missed only three broadcasts in his 45 years behind the microphone, according to Yancey’s proclamation.
Lombardi began as a disc jockey for KOOV-Copperas Cove in 1978. In 1992, he was recognized nationally as the Country Music Association’s “Small Market Radio Personality of the Year.”
Later, Lombardi broadcasted the welcome home of 124 flights of Fort Hood troops returning from Operation Desert Storm at “Victory Corner” near West Fort Hood.
Along with Copperas Cove athletics, Lombardi has lent his voice to several organizations, including the National Mounted Warfare Foundation, the Greater Fort Hood Area United Way, the Copperas Cove Quarterback Club, C.H.A.M.P.S. and more.
Copperas Cove ISD Superintendent Joe Burns issued the following statement Friday about Lombardi:
“It is hard to think of Copperas Cove without thinking about Big Joe Lombardi. Joe served as the ‘Voice of the Bulldawgs and Lady Dawgs’ for 45 years. He leaves a rich legacy of professionalism and commitment that we may never see again. He served as the announcer or master of ceremonies for everything related to CCISD, and he did it all with great pride and a style unique to him. We will miss him dearly and we continue to pray for Sherry and their family.”
Cove ISD Athletic Director Cari Lowery also issued a statement on Lombardi:
“He is an institution and a legend in Copperas Cove. Thousands of athletes have grown up hearing Big Joe say, ‘Point Cove’ and ‘Go Dawgs.’ He has been a loyal friend and supporter of the Bulldawgs for as long as most of us can remember. He’s been here for our successes and our failures and never wavered in his belief in our kids and our coaches. Just think of the history he’s been a part of in Bulldawg Athletics. Joe came and found me the first day I was in Cove. He wanted to make sure I wanted him to announce for volleyball and that I knew how much he loved being a Bulldawg. From that day on I have been blessed to call Joe my friend. What an amazing life he lived and what an impact he made on so many. This town and our athletic department won’t be the same without him. He will be deeply missed.”
The event at Bulldawg stadium in October also marked Lombardi’s 75th birthday.
“Yeah, it is a milestone to hit that 75 mark, it really is. I just want to keep on going,” Lombardi said at the time. “Somebody asked me here a while back if I was gonna retire from football announcing and everything else involved with it. And I said, ‘No. I’ll be here until one of two things happen — either I get tired and can’t move on or I’m dead.’ So, I’m looking forward to a lot more years of this.”
Having been approached by someone from the community, Yancey thought it was a good idea to issue a proclamation in Lombardi’s honor — a distinction normally reserved for those who reach 100 years old.
“I think from a Copperas Cove standpoint, we couldn’t ask for a better advocate for Copperas Cove,” Yancey said at the event. “You can’t dodge Joe Lombardi. He’s always there, he’s always ready to express his opinion. (And he) always — always — puts Copperas Cove first.”
Lombardi is survived by Sherry Hoffpauir, his wife of more than 30 years.
Funeral services for Lombardi are pending.
