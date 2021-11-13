U.S. Rep. John Carter, R-Round Rock, announced Saturday that he has filed for reelection in Texas’ new 31st Congressional district.
After redistricting, the 31st District now includes parts or all of Williamson, Bell, Burnet, Hamilton, Coryell and Bosque counties.
The district no longer includes Killeen.
Filing for the March 1 primary election began Saturday and goes through 6 p.m. Dec. 13.
Candidates seeking all county, state and federal races in November 2022 are filing for the primary.
