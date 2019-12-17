Officers from the Harker Heights Police Department will be at Starbucks, 100 E. Central Texas Expressway, Harker Heights, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for a “Coffee With a Cop” event.
Residents who come out are encouraged to bring their children. The officers will give kids coloring books and candy canes, according to the department’s Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.