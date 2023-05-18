The Killeen Fire Department held a badge pinning ceremony this week to accept 14 new firefighters into the department.
“The ceremony was very well attended with standing room only, each of the new personnel had a number of family and friends attend along with more than 25 on-duty personnel who came out to support their new teammates.” Killeen Fire Chief James Kubinski told the Herald on Thursday.
During the welcoming of the new crew Tuesday, Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King attended to say a few words to the men being honored and they were later sworn in by Judge Kris Krishna.
“The badge pinning ceremony is a long-standing tradition in the fire service; it pays tribute to the men and women who first responded to the needs of others,” according to the city.
The Killeen Fire Department has 238 firefighters total.
“The new personnel are integral in our continued ability to respond to the emergency calls we receive every day.” Kubinski said. “They will allow us to continue providing the service level the citizens of Killeen have come to expect when they have an emergency and call the Killeen Fire Department to mitigate that emergency.”
