The Killeen Fire Department held a badge pinning ceremony this week to accept 14 new firefighters into the department.

“The ceremony was very well attended with standing room only, each of the new personnel had a number of family and friends attend along with more than 25 on-duty personnel who came out to support their new teammates.” Killeen Fire Chief James Kubinski told the Herald on Thursday.

