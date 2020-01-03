Daryl Peters

Bell County Justice of the Peace Daryl Peters is out of the office and unable to perform his duties at this time, Bell County Judge David Blackburn said Friday.

Until Peters returns and can assume the Precinct 4, Place 1 duties — which wasn’t known Friday — Precinct 4, Place 2 Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke will assume them, Blackburn said.

Â©FME News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.