BELTON — A Harker Heights capital murder case took an unusual turn last week when a district court judge decided to allow another judge to read the defendant’s mail marked “legal mail,” but apparently was not.
Jail mail marked “legal” usually is part of attorney-client privilege, but what happens when the attorney and client are the same person?
Jerry Wayne Baker, 39, is representing himself “pro se” in the capital murder case and has been held in the Bell County Jail since being booked on Oct. 2, 2020.
Baker is accused of shooting and killing 35-year-old Michael Angelo David and his mother, 55-year-old Gina David Kearney, on Oct. 1, 2020, at David’s Heights home, allegedly following an argument between David and Baker.
All mail to and from inmates is inspected by jail employees unless it is marked “legal mail,” which is considered confidential.
“We’ve identified mail marked ‘legal mail’ but was not addressed to an attorney, investigator, or anyone else within the scope of privileged material,” said First Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Newell, to the court during a hearing on Friday afternoon. “This is an abuse of his ‘pro se’ status because it keeps his mail from being reviewed and inspected. We honor legal mail as privileged but he is attempting to skirt the system, and this creates a security risk at the jail.”
It was July 17, when the Bell County Sheriff’s Department noticed that two pieces of mail were marked “legal mail” but were being sent to residential addresses. A third piece of mail was addressed to another Bell County Jail inmate who is not an attorney, Newell said.
The three pieces of mail were given to the judge on Friday under seal.
Judge Paul LePak decided to approve the state’s motion for an “in camera,” or private, inspection of some of Baker’s mail.
“I’m granting the state’s motion and ordering that all questionable mail be turned over to the court,” LePak said, during the Friday hearing in the 264th Judicial District Court.
LePak also asked that another district court judge be the one to inspect the mail because LePak will be presiding at the trial currently set for Feb. 26, 2024.
The motion does not apply to all of Baker’s mail, only to “legal mail” that “does not appear to be authentic,” according to the state’s motion filed on Aug. 10.
Baker, who is housed at the downtown Belton annex of the Bell County Jail known as “Central,” has refused on three occasions, weeks apart, to allow sheriff’s deputies to transport him to the main jail on Loop 121 at the Bell County Justice Complex.
Because of Baker’s three refusals to come to court, Newell announced that she will be filing a motion regarding his competency.
“This is causing a substantial delay in the process of getting ready for trial and we’ll be revisiting his competency and his ability to represent himself,” she said, on Friday.
For his part, in one of his letters to the court, Baker argues that it is against the law for his mail to be withheld.
“How is this even legal?” he wrote in a letter filed on Aug. 15. “The first part of (the state’s motion) claims that I was attempting to avoid the cover that has been placed on inmate’s mail. I am an indigent inmate so the jail has to send out my mail for free. Next, they are claiming I pose a risk or threat to someone? Where did they come up with this information? I do not want the court doing any review of my confidential legal mail ... I can talk to anybody I want about my case and that information is considered confidential.”
On Oct. 1, 2020, around 11 p.m., Heights police arrived at the home in the 2500 block of Red Fern Drive after Copperas Cove police received a request for a welfare check at the residence.
“Upon entry, an officer located two deceased individuals in the back of a vehicle inside the garage of the residence,” according to an arrest affidavit.
Police said that the bodies were determined to be Kearney and David and that they both died of gunshot wounds.
A woman told police that she witnessed Baker shoot David multiple times, and then heard additional shots from the room occupied by Kearney.
Inside the home, police found 9 mm bullet casings, blood and bullet projectiles, according to the affidavit.
David was providing a place for Baker to stay temporarily, according to David’s ex-wife, who spoke with the Herald previously.
