A Killeen capital murder case dating back to 2014 could be further delayed if the defendant hires three new attorneys, who would be the fourth legal team to represent the man.
Marvin Louis Guy, 56, has been held in the Bell County Jail since being booked on May 10, 2014.
The three attorneys, Justin A. Moore, Joseph Caleb and Phil Andonian, appeared during a remote status hearing in the 27th Judicial District Court on Monday afternoon. Moore is the only Texas-based attorney, which means that Caleb and Andonian would have to obtain permission from the Texas State Bar to be “second chairs” on a death penalty case.
Guy is accused of shooting a Killeen Police Department detective, who later died, during a no-knock raid on Guy’s residence on Circle M Drive in 2014. Guy has claimed self-defense, saying that he did not know it was police entering his residence.
KPD SWAT Detective Charles “Chuck” Dinwiddie and other officers were shot on May 9, 2014, and Dinwiddie died in a hospital two days later.
Pushback regarding new attorneys
Judge John Gauntt did not make a ruling on the motion to substitute attorneys, pending more information after Caleb and Andonian’s application, but he indicated that Guy may hire whomever he chooses.
“The best I can do at this time is to take the motion under advisement,” Gauntt said. “As far as I’m concerned, Mr. Guy has an absolute right to hire anybody that he wants to represent him.”
It seemed that Carlos Garcia, who was assigned as Guy’s third public defender in September 2015, was not quite ready to let the case go even though he said he would not oppose the motion to substitute and would make sure the new defense team had all of his files.
“We have over 40 years of experience, combined, representing people charged with capital murder, where death is being sought, and we don’t have any clients who are on death row,” Garcia said to Guy. “We’re qualified to represent clients in death penalty cases.”
However, Guy insisted that Garcia was not the right attorney for him.
“I don’t feel like you have been representing my case,” Guy said.
Gauntt asked Moore, who is based in Dallas, whether he had tried a death penalty case or been second chair on one, to which Moore said that he had not but that he had tried murder cases in the past.
The state’s prosecutor was not thrilled with the prospect of a new defense team.
“At this point, everyone needs this case to go to trial — the defendant needs his day in court, the two officers who were shot need their day in court, and Detective Dinwiddie’s family need to have their day in court,” said Assistant District Attorney Fred Burns. “The court needs to consider the idea of starting from scratch. At this point, discovery is complete, we have qualified lawyers, and we can start the trial once COVID-19 is finished. We need to get this case to trial.”
Moore said that if Caleb and Andonian were not accepted as attorneys on the case, he would find other attorneys to support him as co-counsel.
“I do intend to be counsel for Mr. Guy,” Moore said. “He has clearly indicated that he wants to change counsel and this is codified in the Constitution.”
Although not mentioned during the hearing, Garcia’s co-counsel, Austin defense attorney Jon Evans, was one of the defense attorneys who represented Rico Doyle in a 2018 trial.
Doyle, who shot and killed two women in Killeen, was sentenced to life in prison but was facing the death penalty in the case.
