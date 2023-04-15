A Bell County district court judge declared a mistrial in a Killeen rape case earlier this week after a hung jury.
Trevaughan Lamar Baker, who also is known as Tre’Vaughan Baker, pleaded not-guilty to a second-degree felony charge of sexual assault. He was indicted on Feb. 22, 2017.
Baker was being held in the Bell County Jail in lieu of $33,500, on the felony charge and misdemeanor charges of non-payment of child support and possession of marijuana.
A jury of nine men and five women, including two alternate jurors, was empaneled on Monday in the case in the 27th Judicial District Court with Judge John Gauntt presiding. The jury heard evidence and testimony in the case on Tuesday and Wednesday, before retiring to deliberate on Wednesday afternoon.
“They deliberated through the evening and the jury was unable to reach a verdict,” said First Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Newell, in an email on Friday.
Court records show that Gauntt declared a mistrial on Wednesday and that a status hearing is set for May 4.
The case dates back to Aug. 13, 2015, when a woman said that Baker — whom she had known as a friend for several years — told Killeen police that he forced her to have sex with him, according to an arrest affidavit.
The woman said that she went to Baker’s apartment to watch a movie on that day, which happened to be his birthday, according to the affidavit and court testimony.
Baker allegedly ripped her pants off, pinned her down and raped her despite her attempts to push him away, police said.
Later, the woman learned she was pregnant and had contracted a sexually transmitted disease. The woman, who was 17 years old at the time, had an abortion in December of 2015. DNA results later showed that he likely was the father.
Baker said in his statement that he only had sexual relations with his fiancee during the timeframe and that the victim was an acquaintance.
