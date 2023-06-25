Kris Krishna

Municipal Judge Kris Krishna

In his first municipal court briefing to the Killeen City Council last Tuesday, Judge Kris Krishna began with four main topics for discussion: challenges, the number of defendants, funds collected and metrics from the National Center for State Courts.

“The biggest issue we face in the court, really for the last year, is staff turnover,” Krisna said.

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.