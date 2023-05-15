BELTON — A district court judge listened to impassioned arguments from seven attorneys during a two-hour hearing on Monday afternoon, asking questions along the way — including how many “joints” can be rolled with 4 ounces of marijuana, which is the upper threshold for a misdemeanor arrest — but ultimately, he decided to wait to decide whether the City of Killeen’s police again will enforce state laws pertaining to low-level marijuana possession.
KPD stopped making arrests for misdemeanor marijuana possession in November of last year after the city’s voters approved Proposition A.
More than a dozen people, including residents along with city and county officials, attended the first court hearing in the lawsuit that was filed by Bell County against the City of Killeen last month.
Judge Rick Morris, the visiting judge who was assigned to hear the case after Judge Jack Jones recused himself, was tasked with deciding on a motion for a temporary restraining order that was filed by Bell County Attorney Jim Nichols on April 28.
“We’ve waited five months; we can wait another ten days,” Morris said at the end of the hearing that was held in an auxiliary courtroom at the Bell County Justice Center. “That’s the only ruling I’m making today.”
Although he did not rule on the temporary restraining order, Morris set a hearing for May 25 on Nichols’s motion for a temporary injunction that would accomplish the same goal of forcing the city to stop enforcing its Proposition A ordinance (Chapter 22, Article V) and to remove the ordinance from the online municipal code database, pending resolution of the lawsuit at trial.
ARGUMENTS PROVIDE PREVIEW OF CASE
The judge heard from both offices that prosecute criminal cases in Bell County, the county attorney’s office, which prosecutes misdemeanor offenses; and the district attorney’s office, which handles felony cases.
“KPD is turning a blind eye and this has created a black hole of law enforcement,” said Assistant County Attorney Adam Soorholtz, during the hearing. “This is more than just ignoring a person with a doobie in the back seat. Kids, health and morals all matter ...”
Soorholtz presented a picture of a Killeen community that is stoned silly.
“People are driving around stoned,” he said. “Every day (this ordinance) continues, people realize that Killeen is the place to go to smoke weed and not get arrested. It’s become a town of reputable tolerance, where you can blow pot smoke in a cop’s face.”
Nonsense, argued Philip Kingston, the Dallas-area attorney hired by the City of Killeen.
“They are presenting a ‘parade of horribles,’ (a rhetorical device) and I’m pretty sure that blowing smoke in an officer’s face would result in an assault arrest, and driving stoned would result in a DWI arrest,” Kingston said.
One of the attorneys who spoke on Monday represented Ground Game Texas, which just joined the lawsuit this week.
“This was a decision that came from the people of Killeen because they believe that enforcement (of misdemeanor marijuana laws) does more harm than good and is more trouble than it’s worth,” said Michael Siegel. “We believe this is a ‘de-prioritization’ measure, not a legalization or even a full decriminalization.”
For the district attorney’s office, the matter was straightforward.
“We’re asking the court to grant the TRO (temporary restraining order) because the ordinance is in direct contradiction to state law ...when a municipality tells us that we cannot enforce drug laws, they’re taking away our prosecutorial discretion,” said Assistant District Attorney Erica Morgan.
The controversy began on Nov. 8, 2022, when Killeen voters passed Proposition A by a margin of 69% to 31%. The proposition includes a city ordinance that prevents KPD from enforcing misdemeanor marijuana violations. (Heights voters also passed Proposition A by a margin of 64% to 36%, but it was repealed by the city council a few weeks later.)
The Herald will continue to follow this case.
