BELTON — A district court judge listened to impassioned arguments from seven attorneys during a two-hour hearing on Monday afternoon, asking questions along the way — including how many “joints” can be rolled with 4 ounces of marijuana, which is the upper threshold for a misdemeanor arrest — but ultimately, he decided to wait to decide whether the City of Killeen’s police again will enforce state laws pertaining to low-level marijuana possession.

KPD stopped making arrests for misdemeanor marijuana possession in November of last year after the city’s voters approved Proposition A.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.