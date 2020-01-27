A Bell County judge on Monday reviewed the bonds of two men accused of unrelated murder and child sex charges.
Isaac Boston, 24, of Killeen, remained in the Bell County Jail on Monday with a bond of $1 million on the first-degree felony charge. The bonds for Jesse Jeremiah Thorburn, 20, of Leesville, La., totaled $200,000 on felony charges of sexual assault of a child and producing, directing or promoting a sexual performance of a child.
“No changes were made on either defendant’s bonds,” according to the 264th Judicial District Court coordinator’s office.
Boston was arrested earlier this month after police said he shot and killed Steven Guiles, 29, on Dec. 30, 2019.
Thorburn and another man are accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl at a Killeen motel and recording the assault on a cell phone, according to the arrest affidavit.
As of Monday afternoon, no motions have been filed with the District Clerk’s office in either case.
