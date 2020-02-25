A Killeen man was sentenced on Tuesday to time in prison after choking a woman until she became unconscious, authorities said.
Judge Fancy Jezek sentenced Robert Earl Whitaker, 27, to 5 years in prison, according to Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza on Tuesday.
Whitaker was charged with assault-family violence by strangulation, which was enhanced to a third-degree felony after three prior convictions. He was being held with no bond after the hearing on Tuesday.
He was booked into jail on Sept. 11, 2019.
Killeen police were dispatched on Sept. 9, 2019, to a residence in the 3600 block of Littleleaf Drive in reference to a family violence incident, according to the arrest affidavit. There, police met Whitaker, a victim and a witness.
The witness told police that the victim and Whitaker got into a “heated argument” and then she saw “the suspect throwing the victim to the ground (and) choke the victim’s neck” several times until the victim passed out.
Police noted several injuries on the victim, including a bump on her forehead and scratches on her neck that were bleeding.
Other sentencing hearings
In an unrelated case, a Killeen man was sentenced on Tuesday for a robbery he committed in 2016 after the state revoked his deferred adjudication probation for multiple violations, officials said.
Leon Lamond Plummer was sentenced to 4 years in prison, Garza said.
Plummer, 27, was listed in the Bell County Jail on Tuesday afternoon with no bond on the felony charge. The state on Sept. 18, 2019, filed its motion to adjudicate after 16 alleged violations of the terms of his probation including continued use of illegal drugs, failure to report to his probation officer, failure to attend substance abuse treatment, self-help group meetings, counseling and a violence intervention program, and for being delinquent on multiple fees, according to the state’s motion.
Plummer’s case was heard in the 426th Judicial District Court.
He was given six years of deferred adjudication probation on Oct. 17, 2016, after pleading guilty in the same court. Plummer also had to pay court costs and a $750 fine, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety’s criminal conviction records.
Plummer was 23 in 2016 when he and another man were arrested for storming a Killeen home and stealing cell phones and cigarettes.
Police on July 24, 2016, responded to Mulford Street in Killeen to find victims who told officers that Plummer and another man, who were both known to the victims, “entered their home earlier that day and began yelling at (the victim).” The second man hit the victim in the face twice, injuring his eye, and then the two men stole cellphones and cigarettes, according to the arrest affidavit.
Police located the stolen items at the second man’s apartment.
Plummer has one other criminal conviction in the state, for assault causing bodily injury to a family member, a Class A misdemeanor, in 2013.
Also on Tuesday in the same court, in an unrelated case, Jezek sentenced a Killeen woman to 6 years of deferred adjudication probation for cutting a man with a knife last year.
Christian Tillman-Veal, 26, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.
Police on Aug. 7, 2019, responded to the 3300 block of Toledo Drive regarding an assault with weapons. There, a victim told police that Tillman-Veal had “struck him with a knife,” injuring his arm and hand.
Police could see the gash on the man’s arm and hand. Tillman-Veal, who was on a balcony of the apartment complex, yelled at officers and threatened the man.
A witness said that he had seen Tillman-Veal threatening the man with a knife, according to the arrest affidavit.
Police found the knife under a couch in the residence, along with six children under the age of 12, according to the affidavit.
