Two Killeen women were sentenced in a Bell County court in separate felony cases involving children.
Mattie Joyce McGinnis, 51, had pleaded guilty on April 29 to three felony charges: abandonment or endangerment of a child, a second-degree felony; driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age, a state jail felony; and theft of property less than $2,500 with previous convictions, a state jail felony.
Police said that McGinnis was high on drugs last year when she got into an accident with an unrestrained child in the car.
She was being held in the Bell County Jail with no bond on Friday after Judge John Gauntt on Wednesday found her guilty of all three charges and sentenced her to 5 years in prison on the endangerment and DWI charges and to 12 months in jail on the theft charge.
She will get credit for time served and the sentences will run concurrently, according to remote proceedings in the 27th Judicial District Court.
She was booked into jail on June 21, 2019.
In a separate case from last year, Vanessa Becks, 61, was sentenced on Thursday on a charge of injury to a child with intentional bodily injury, a third-degree felony, after police said she beat a child with the cord of an iron.
Becks, who had pleaded guilty on March 16, was sentenced to 5 years of deferred adjudication probation and she will have to complete community service hours.
McGinnis
The judge heard arguments from both sides before he sentenced McGinnis.
Defense attorney Tom Seigman asked the judge to consider his client’s history and needs.
“She’s battled drug addiction her whole life. At a young age, she began using alcohol and marijuana and progressed to using crack,” Seigman said during his argument. “She did well for about 10 years before the wheels fell off again when she started using spice and Vicodin.”
He said that McGinnis has been diagnosed with several mental illnesses.
“Now she’s on medication, and she’s clean,” Seigman said. “I’m asking you to put her on a long probation and make her go to treatment. Locking her up for a long time is one solution, but she will get out and she needs drug treatment and mental health treatment that will stick.”
The state’s prosecutor expressed her concern.
“She’s traveling with a 4-year-old child, she is intoxicated and she flips her car,” said Assistant District Attorney Dana Nelson. “The state’s concern is the safety of our community if she is out and about. Take that child into consideration: We’re grateful that no one was hurt but let’s not ask the community to take that risk in the future.”
Killeen police on April 7, 2019, responded to a major vehicle accident on Fort Hood Street and Business Highway 190, where a vehicle had rolled over, according to the arrest affidavit.
A witness told police that the 2011 Chevrolet Malibu that was on its roof in the intersection had almost hit him while it was traveling at a high rate of speed.
Witnesses broke out a window and were able to get a small child and the driver, later identified as McGinnis, out of the car. Police said “that all the seat belts were locked up in an upright position which indicated that the child in the backseat … was not restrained at the time of the accident.”
Police found drug paraphernalia in McGinnis’s car and in her purse and she admitted to smoking “spice,” which was confirmed with a blood draw.
Becks
In Becks’s case, Gauntt followed a plea agreement and did not hear argument or testimony.
The judge warned that the full range of punishment for a third-degree felony, or 2-20 years, would be available to him if she is found to have violated the terms of the deferred probation.
“You need to do what they ask you to do when they ask you to do it,” Gauntt said. “The probation department is there to assist you, not punish you.”
Killeen police were called on Feb. 7, 2019, to a residence in the 700 block of Rebecca Lynn Lane for a welfare concern of a child, according to the arrest affidavit.
During the investigation, officers met with school personnel who said they had seen “wounds that were new and bleeding, as well as old scars” on the back of a 10-year-old boy, police said.
The child was removed from the care of Becks, who was a family friend and caregiver. Another 8-year-old child also was removed from the home.
The younger child told a forensic interviewer that he had seen Becks hit the boy with a cord that morning at their residence.
Police said that Becks admitted to them that she struck the boy with the cord of an iron.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.