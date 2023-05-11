The man accused of shooting a woman on Hallmark Avenue last year remains in the Bell County Jail after a local district court judge decided to keep his bond amount at $100,000.
Jessie Alexander Sanders, 33, was booked into jail on May 23, 2022. He was being held on Tuesday in lieu of bonds totaling $102,500, on the felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a Class B misdemeanor charge of criminal trespass.
On Monday, Judge Paul LePak heard from the defendant and attorneys before denying a second motion to reduce the bond, according to Bell County court records. During a prior hearing on Sept. 29, 2022, LePak denied a bond reduction motion, according to Bell County court records. On May 1, Sanders’s defense attorney filed a second motion to reduce the bond, which is what LePak decided on Monday.
The alleged victim in the case spoke to the Herald last week about the incident.
“To me, if they gave him a bond reduction, he could get out and shoot somebody and kill them,” said Catherine Johnson, a lifelong Killeen resident and Hallmark Restaurant waitress. She now resides in another state.
To her, May 9, 2022, is a date she never will forget.
That day, Killeen police responded to a possible shooting at 4500 E. Central Texas Expressway. The victim described the shooter as a Black male with a white hat and a bookbag, according to an arrest affidavit. She told police that she was on her scooter when he jumped out from behind a dumpster and fired a gun at her. One of the bullets struck her ankle.
Another person told police that they recognized Sanders as having slept in front of a neighbor’s house the day before, according to the affidavit. Police said he can be seen in video footage wearing a white hat and carrying a bookbag, raising his left hand “in a manner consistent with firing a handgun” after calling out to someone.
9 mm shell casings were recovered from the area where he was standing, according to the affidavit.
Sanders has pleaded not-guilty to the aggravated assault charge, which carries an enhanced, “repeat offender” punishment range of 5-99 years, or life, behind bars, court records show.
A jury trial date is set for Sept. 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.