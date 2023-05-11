Jessie Alexander Sanders

Jessie Alexander Sanders

The man accused of shooting a woman on Hallmark Avenue last year remains in the Bell County Jail after a local district court judge decided to keep his bond amount at $100,000.

Jessie Alexander Sanders, 33, was booked into jail on May 23, 2022. He was being held on Tuesday in lieu of bonds totaling $102,500, on the felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a Class B misdemeanor charge of criminal trespass.

