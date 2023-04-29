HARKER HEIGHTS — The 13th annual Best Tasting Lemonade contest took place Saturday morning Carl Levin Park.
Children from the Killeen-Fort Hood area participated in the event by showing their best lemonades and treats.
The three categories for this contest were based on the best overall lemonade, most unique lemonade, and best lemonade presentation.
Local VIP judges were invited to give out scores and got to walk around each stand interviewing the kids and their parents on how they came up with their lemonade themes, how they created the stand and other questions.
An annual event, Lemonade Day teaches business skills to children. This year’s Lemonade Day weekend will take place May 6 and 7, with stands throughout the Killeen-Fort Hood area.
“This is my first (lemonade) event and I am so excited about having this opportunity,” said one of the judges, Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King, adding she was impressed with the young entrepreneurs at Saturday’s event. “They’re our future leaders, they are our future small business owners and may work at a cooperate level in business, so it’s a great example on how to manage money and what it takes to start a business.”
The event gave out plaques and certificates to the individuals who won the tasting contest.
The kids seemed very excited and anxious, many were just excited to show judges what they had to offer.
“I have calamansi lemonade and I have lemon loaf bread,” Mia Grantham, 9, told the Herald. “We prepared for a few days, but I’ve been doing this for about five years.”
Some contestants do not have as much experience but still expressed their excitement to be there.
Saturday’s event ended at noon, with everyone getting the chance to taste each others lemonade creations.
Many of the contestants will also be operating stands next weekend.
For more information and a list of stand locations, go to forthood.lemonadeday.org.
The Herald is a sponsor of the event.
