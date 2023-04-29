HARKER HEIGHTS — The 13th annual Best Tasting Lemonade contest took place Saturday morning Carl Levin Park.

IMG_8509.JPG

Children from the Killeen-Fort Hood area participated in the event by showing their best lemonades and treats.

IMG_8504.JPG

Roland L. a Lemonade Tasting contestant will be showing judges what he has got to win.
IMG_8500.JPG

Rodrigo and Ricky Desouca are at their stand waiting for the judges.

