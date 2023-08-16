The Killeen Police Department posted its July Crime Report this week showing an increase in aggravated assaults in July 2023 as compared to last year’s July totals.
There were 72 aggravated assaults and 188 simple assaults reported in July, with 47 aggravated assaults and 173 simple assaults reported for the same month last year, representing 53.19% and 8.67% increases, respectively.
However, the total number assaults for the entire year so far are down compared to the same time frame last year.
KPD reported 395 aggravated assaults and 1,131 simple assaults for the first seven months of 2022. Those numbers are down slightly from 2023 with aggravated assaults down 13.67% at 341. The slight increase in simple assaults was only a fraction of a percentage at .8% higher with 1,140 for the same time period this year.
KPD’s “crimes against persons” statistics were up 19.59% in July as compared to last year’s numbers. Contributing to that figure is the 150% increase in rapes from two in July 2022 to five during the month this year.
Rape reports increased 13.51% from January to July of this year with 42, compared to 37 for the same period last year.
The latest report shows there were three kidnappings/abductions last month with none reported in July last year. Kidnapping/abduction numbers were up 71.43% from January to July 2023 with 24 reported this year and 14 for the same period last year.
While Killeen police have said there have been eight reported criminal homicides in the city this year, the July year-to-date report only lists four due to “a reporting error that is causing four (4) murders throughout 2023 to not be reported properly,” according to report. KPD said it is working to fix the error. The report shows 12 criminal homicides in Killeen from Jan. 1 through July in 2022.
There was one criminal homicide last month making it the eighth in Killeen this year. Murder charges were filed Aug. 2 on Amaun Brandell Gilbert, 20, for the shooting death of Richard Xavier Solomon, 24. Solomon was shot July 30 at a home in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
The totals for negligent manslaughter and justifiable homicide were reported at zero last month with zero reported in July last year.
Theft crimes
Robberies were up in July with six reported, compared to four in the same month last year. Burglaries were down 21.43% in July with 33, compared to 42 for the same month last year. Motor vehicle theft was down by 34.88% in July with 28 reported this year and 43 reported in 2022. There was a 34.38% increase in destruction of property crime with 86 in July and 64 last year.
KPD’s “Crime against property” statistics were down slightly at 5.2% overall for the period from January to July. Robberies remained flat with 48 reported for this year and last year during the first seven months.
Burglaries in 2023 are up by 13.43% with 321, compared to 283 for the period from January to July last year. Larceny was down 13.98% for the first seven months of 2023 with 1,003 in 2023 and 1,166 last year for the same period. Motor vehicle theft was down a slight 5.95% from last year with 237 in 2023 and 252 in 2022. Destruction of property was up 12.55% this year with 538 reports in 2023 compared to 478 in 2022.
Drug crimes
In July, drug and narcotic violations were down by 39.13% with 56 reports compared to 92 in July last year. Drug equipment violations were flat at 28 for both 2023 and 2022. Weapons law violations were up 10% with 44 in July and 40 last year for the same month.
“Crimes against society” were down by 17.2% for the period from January to July. Drug and narcotic violations went from 698 in 2022 to 547 this year representing a 21.63% decrease. Drug equipment violations were also down with 310 in 2022 and 237 in 2023. That represents a 23.55% decrease for the same period. Pornography crimes increased 46.15% from January to July with 19 reported this year, up from 13 for the first seven months of last year.
Wrecks
The KPD crash summary shows a total of 191 crashes for July this year and 193 for the same month last year. Of those, 56 of the crashes this year resulted in injuries, compared to 69 reports of injury in July 2022. There were no fatality crashes in July for either 2022 or 2023; however, there have been eight fatal crashes from January to July this year as compared to four in the same period last year, an increase of 100%
The police department publishes the monthly crime report on its webspage at www.killeentexas.gov, under Department Transparency.
