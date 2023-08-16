JulyCrime1.jpg

The Killeen Police Department has posted its July Crime Statistical Report.

The Killeen Police Department posted its July Crime Report this week showing an increase in aggravated assaults in July 2023 as compared to last year’s July totals.

There were 72 aggravated assaults and 188 simple assaults reported in July, with 47 aggravated assaults and 173 simple assaults reported for the same month last year, representing 53.19% and 8.67% increases, respectively.

(1) comment

THUGNIFICENT KILLED ME
THUGNIFICENT KILLED ME

Crime and rampant inflation are winning.

...

Stop, think, be cautious, repair to your fortified cave, hut, mansion, home, or palace.

...

The violence loving vermin are just getting started!

