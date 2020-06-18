Let’s Move Killeen is hosting a Juneteenth block party this weekend in Killeen.
The party will be at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Killeen Historical District, 215 E. Ave. D, in Killeen.
The event will be free to the public, feature guest speakers, live performers, vendors, food trucks and guests will be able to register to vote, according to a flyer on the Let’s Move Killeen Facebook page.
Food truck, vendor and performance packages are available and those interested can email letsmovekilleen2020@gmail.com.
“This will be a day to come together, take a slight breather from everything that’s been going on, and celebrate the day that enslaved African Americans in Texas became free,” the Facebook post said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.