Friday marked the 155th anniversary of enslaved Texans learning of their freedom.
June 19, referred to as Juneteenth, was celebrated virtually in Killeen on Friday with a discussion about moving toward justice.
Killeen-based Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce hosted a meeting on Zoom for panelists to speak of current situations such as the coronavirus and racial injustice and how they affect the African American community.
One of the panelists, Lincoln Coffie, pastor of Open Fire International Fellowship in Killeen, used a medical analogy to refer to the current racial tensions.
He said that instead of addressing the “signs and symptoms,” society needs to address the “system.”
Coffie said now is the time to rally the troops, vote and push for reform.
“Getting to the root of the problem is getting to the root of injustice,” he said during the meeting. “The move that is happening now is a move toward justice.”
In a call to action, Angenet Wilkerson, a local educator, and member of the Black Chamber of Commerce, said simply, “We must be doers.”
Wilkerson said that younger generations are closely watching the actions of people now.
At the beginning of the meeting, Wilkerson touched on the importance of Juneteenth.
“Just like there is a difference between Memorial Day and Veterans Day, and there is a difference between Mother’s Day and Father’s Day, there is a major distinction between Juneteenth and Independence Day,” she said.
President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation went into effect Jan. 1, 1863, but word did not get to Texas until June 19, 1865.
Currently 47 states, plus, Washington, D.C., officially recognize Juneteenth, although not all recognize it as a state holiday.
Wilkerson said she will continue to lift her voice until all 50 states officially recognize Juneteenth, and until the federal government recognizes it as a federal holiday.
For more coverage on Juneteenth, and the possibility of it becoming a federal holiday, see Sunday’s Herald.
