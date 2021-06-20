Many filled the Harker Heights Event Center Sunday afternoon for the 5th annual Celebration of the Culture event hosted by the Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce in Killeen.
The event was held at the Harker Heights Event Center, at the Harker Heights Plaza on Edwards Drive. The day’s festivities began at 2 p.m. and wrapped up at 7 p.m. It was free to the public.
Dozens turned out for the celebration, which commemorates June 19, the day back in 1865, when a Union General delivered the message of freedom to Black slaves, notably in Galveston. The message came two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the emancipation proclamation in 1863. Now, 158-years later, that day has been proclaimed a federal holiday by President Joe Biden on Thursday.
Among the many attendees, Black businesses owners also filled the center with their stands, promoting their merchandise. There was everything from hair stylists to birth Doulas advertising their service and products.
Vendors lined up at the stage to share the details about their businesses and had plenty of business cards in hand. The merchandise was endless featuring everything from Africana art, to homemade beauty products, which you can find through vendors like NatahlyaMarie Hair, a local teen who makes her own natural hair care products.
There was also plenty to do for the kids such as a bounce house, arts and crafts, basketball and more. There was also an opportunity to get a taste of some local foods from black owned eateries, like Popping Sweetness, a gourmet popcorn shop with a variety of flavors and freshly made watermelon lemonade. You can find out more by calling 254-466-3358.
The days celebration continued with performances from dance troops, DJ’s and even a Father’s Day Salute.
Sunday’s festivities were one of many Juneteenth celebrations this week. On Saturday, chamber also held an event with spoken word, poetry, jazz bands and more. The organization also raised the Juneteenth flag in front of their building in downtown Killeen Saturday during a ceremony.
