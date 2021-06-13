Juneteenth celebrations are planned throughout the upcoming weekend to celebrate the day many Texas slaves were notified slavery ended.
The events will kick off with a Juneteenth flag raising ceremony at 324 E. Ave. D, Friday at 10 a.m., according to Ronnie Russell, founder, and CEO of the Innovative Black Chamber.
“We are hoping to increase foot traffic downtown,” Russell said. “Flags will be passed out to everyone at the ceremony Friday morning, and throughout the weekend.”
President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation went into effect Jan. 1, 1863, but word did not get to Texas until June 19, 1865. Juneteenth is celebrated annually in Killeen, throughout Texas and other states.
There will be five separate celebrations on Saturday, and one Sunday, according to a news release.
Saturday events
The Juneteenth 5K Lions Club Park event will begin at 8 a.m. The 5K at Lions Club Park will begin with sign in between 7:15 and 7:45 a.m. and events will continue beginning at 8 a.m. with vendors, food trucks, a Zumba demo and a grant presentation.
A Family Funday at Clements Boys and Girls Club located at 5100 Trimmer Road will begin at 10 a.m. The celebration at the Clements Boys and Girls Club will start at 10 a.m. Saturday with food trucks, vendors, live performances, sports, bounce houses and giveaways.
Da Fam Lifestyle and Monopoly Boys and Girls present Juneteenth Dance Xplosion, at Long Branch State Park Pavilion beginning at 1 p.m.
3Aces Juneteenth Day Party at Enclave Killeen at 220 East Avenue D begins at 4 p.m.
The Food for Soul Experience Juneteenth Edition presents For the Love of Jazz and Poetry at the Harker Heights Event Center at 710 Edwards Drive in Harker Heights at 8 p.m. Saturday.
Sunday event
Sunday’s 5th annual Celebration for the Culture will begin at the Harker Heights Event Center at 2 p.m.
“The Juneteenth flag represents a piece of history that should not have been forgotten,” Russell said. “And we’re hoping it is a city-wide celebration.”
NAACP Banquet
The local NAACP will celebrate the Juneteenth holiday with a private banquet for the 11 recipients of $1,000 scholarships from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, according to TaNeika Driver-Moultrie, president of the Killeen chapter of the NAACP. The scholarships have been provided for more than 25 years to local high school students.
The scholarships are usually awarded at the Freedom Fund Banquet, but had to be delayed because of the COVID pandemic, but Driver-Moultrie said awarding the scholarships at the Juneteenth banquet opens the opportunity to further educate the students on the significance of the holiday.
“It is a great thing seeing so many people participating in celebrating Juneteenth,” Driver-Moultrie said. “Right now, we’re pushing a petition to see Juneteenth as a national holiday. It’s part of Texas history — and it’s long overdue.”
For more information on the petition, visit: https://www.change.org/p/united-states-congress-make-juneteenth-a-national-holiday-in-2021
Russell agreed that Juneteenth should have been made a holiday long ago.
“It’s a celebration of true freedom — it’s long overdue,” Russell said. “In 1863, the proclamation was signed, in 1865, all knew. Texas was the last to know — and now we have the responsibility of expanding that knowledge.”
NAACP Juneteenth scholarship recipients and respective sponsors are as follows:
Jenny Stinehour, First National Bank Texas/Fort Hood National Bank scholarship
Shantrice Epperson, Circle of Friends NAACP scholarship
Alyssa Barlow, Red Hatters Blessed Sisters Society/NAACP scholarship
Jermahl Coleman, The Bridgette Williams Educational scholarship
Darius Randolph, Central Texas College scholarship
Dominique Villarreal, Central Texas College scholarship
Savannah Walker, The Stokes Family scholarship
Kiana Walton, Aspiring Millennial scholarship
Zacaria Hopkins, The McKey Family scholarship
Sydnee Seldon, The Fountain Family scholarship
Jason Martin, H-E-B scholarship
