Local governments will be closed Monday, Fort Hood soldiers will have a four-day weekend and local events are scheduled as the nation and the Killeen area observe Juneteenth.
Juneteenth was recognized as a federal holiday on June 17, 2021, when President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law. By doing so, many government facilities across the nation will close their offices in observance of this federal holiday.
CLOSURES
The City of Killeen offices will be closed Monday, June 20. The Family Recreation Center will be closed Sunday, but open Monday from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Trash services will continue unaltered, officials said. City offices will return to normal hours Tuesday, June 21.
Harker Heights City Hall will be closed on Monday in honor of the Holiday.
The City of Copperas Cove and all city facilities will be closed on Monday to include the Solid Waste Transfer Station. The week’s collection service will be as follows: Areas 1 and 2 will be collected Tuesday, areas 3 and 4 on Wednesday, areas 5 and 6 on Thursday and areas 7 and 8 on Friday. Recycle, brush and bulk pick up will be as follows: Area 1 on Tuesday, area 3 on Wednesday, area 5 Thursday and area 7 Friday, Cove officials said.
FORT HOOD
Many Fort Hood soldiers will have a four-day weekend, due to the holiday being observed Monday, and Friday being a Fort Hood training holiday.
Fort Hood’s Carl R. Darnell Army Medical Center, clinics and pharmacies will modify hours in the days ahead in observance of Juneteenth.
“Outpatient clinics including Community-Based Medical Homes will be open for scheduled appointments Friday, June 17. Beneficiaries are encouraged to keep their scheduled appointments. The hospital remains open every day for emergency services, inpatient care, and labor and delivery services,” according to a news release from Darnall. “Monroe and Bennett Health clinics will be closed Friday, June 17. Active Duty Service members enrolled to either of those clinics should seek care at Thomas Moore Health clinic. All other clinics and services will be open. Bennett and Monroe pharmacies will be closed Friday. All other pharmacies (will have) normal operating hours. Clear Creek PX Pharmacy is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. All other pharmacies are closed. All CRDAMC clinics and pharmacies will resume normal operations on Tuesday, June 21.”
HISTORY
Recognition of the historic holiday began when President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863. It declared more than 3 million slaves living in the Confederate states to be free.
More than two years would pass, however, before the news reached African Americans living in Texas. It was not until Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, on June 19, 1865, that the state’s residents finally learned that slavery had been abolished.
WEEKEND CELEBRATIONS
FRIDAY
7 p.m.: Miss Juneteenth Killeen pageant at Central Texas College in the Anderson Campus Center, 6200 W. Central Texas Expressway.
SATURDAY
9:30 a.m.: Parade entries will line up in the parking lot at City Hall, 101 N. College Ave.
10 a.m.: The 33rd Annual Killeen Juneteenth Parade (parade route around downtown area; starts and ends at City Hall)
Juneteenth Family Fun Day events (All events at the Rosa Hereford Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., Saturday)
8 a.m.: 5K Run/Walk on the grounds
9:30 a.m.: Puppet Show - Amphitheater
9:45 a.m.: Juneteenth history/Recognition of Sponsors
10 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: Live Performances
10:15 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: Water slide - parking lot grounds, park side
10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: Dunk tank with City Officials - parking lot grounds, park side
11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Tug of War - parking lot grounds, park side
Noon: Barbecue Cookoff Chicken judging
1 p.m.: Barbecue Cookoff Ribs judged
1:45 p.m.: Awards Presentation (Grants, Cook off, Tug of War, Poker Run
2 p.m.: Barbecue Cookoff Brisket judged
2:50 p.m.: Closing statements
SUNDAY
3 - 8 p.m.: Sixth Annual Culture Community Celebration includes a Fathers Day Salute and food tasting with soul at the Harker Heights Event Center, 710 Edwards Drive in Harker Heights. There will be vendors and top local chefs and restaurants with delicious gourmet selections available, as well as a display in tribute to Juneteenth and Black history.
