Starting from City Hall, a convoy of vehicles decked out for Juneteenth slowly made their way through downtown Killeen on Saturday for the Juneteenth Parade, set up by Killeen Chapter NAACP.
Attendees waved and shouted as the cars passed by, their occupants waving back and sometimes even throwing out candy for the kids to run out and catch.
Chapter President TaNeika Driver-Moultrie said one of the special volunteers she works with is Roosevelt Huggins.
Huggins has been in charge of the Juneteenth Parade since it began in 1989. He remembers manning a grill in the ’90s, where he and other community leaders prepared hamburgers, hot dogs and brought salads, desserts and other delicious dishes for a “potluck” type celebration.
“I loved it!” Betty McNeal exclaimed when asked what she thought about Saturday’s parade.
Resident TaNeika Flowers danced along as music played and soon kids Sylas Norwood, Derrick Flowers, and Lyrrick Flowers joined in.
“It was short and sweet, and I really liked that,” Flowers said of the event.
County commissioner candidates Stacey Wilson and state representative candidate Jonathan Hildner were also at the event and drove their respective vehicles, waving to attendees.
According to Driver-Moultrie, about 150 people were in attendance for Saturday’s parade.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.