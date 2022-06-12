A week full of family-friendly activities are planned to commemorated Juneteenth in the Killeen area. The NAACP Killeen chapter and Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce will sponsor many activities Friday and Saturday. There will be a Culture Community Celebration on June 19 which includes a Father’s Day Salute in Harker Heights. All of the festivities are open to the public. The Senior Center at Lion’s Club Park will kick-off a week of celebrations Monday through Friday, June 13-17, for seniors.
Juneteenth is the oldest nationally recognized celebration of the end of slavery in the United States, also known as “Freedom Day” or “Emancipation Day.”
Despite being celebrated since 1865 when news of the abolishment of slavery reached Texas, it has only been recently that commemorative events have gained in popularity. In 1980, Texas became the first state to make Juneteenth a state holiday. In the decades since, every state but South Dakota has come to officially commemorate Juneteenth. In 2021, President Joe Biden signed a declaration into law making June 19 a federal holiday. People across the country celebrate with food and festivities, much like the Fourth of July.
“We ask anyone and everyone to come out and help celebrate Juneteenth in Killeen,” said TaNeika Driver-Moultrie, president of the Killeen Branch of the NAACP wich was established in 1970. She said she is looking forward to seeing a great turnout.
This will be the 33rd year NAACP-Killeen has held Juneteenth celebrations, Driver-Moultrie praised the work of many individuals and organizations that have prompted the festivities to become so welcoming.
Parade and Pageant
The public is invited to attend the Miss Juneteenth Killeen pageant which starts at 7 p.m. Friday at Central Texas College in the Anderson Campus Center, 6200 W. Central Texas Expy. The Killeen-NAACP hosts this event which will feature four young ladies who will vie for this year’s title: Miyaina Davis, Laila Henderson, Kyra Kyles and Jada Williams. Judges will consider each lady in the four categories: intellect, poise and charm, talent and business wear. Former Miss Juneteenth Miranda Corbett will crown this year’s winner. Corbett received her crown in 2019 during the last event, before COVID-19 halted the pageant in 2020 and 2021. Miss Juneteenth 2022 will also be grand marshal in the 19th Annual Juneteenth Parade on Saturday.
According to Driver-Moultrie, one of the special volunteers is Roosevelt Huggins who has been in charge of the Juneteenth Parade since it began in 1989. This year’s parade is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. Saturday and will wind through the city’s downtown streets. Huggins will sort out all the entries and send the 2022 Miss Juneteenth Killeen as grand marshal out to start the parade. Parade participants will need to meet at Killeen City Hall, 101 N. College Ave. before 9:30 a.m. to line up. All entries are welcome but should be mobile, such as with a car, truck, trailer, horse or bicycle.
Family Fun Day
This year marks the Third Annual Family Fun Day Juneteenth Celebration sponsored by IBCC, and organizers promise to provide something for everyone. Unless otherwise specified, all activities will be held on the grounds at the Rosa Hereford Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Boulevard. A 5K Run/Walk will start at 8 a.m. Saturday, June 18. Every individual or organization participating in the 5K will receive a Juneteenth T-shirt, a special medal, a bib and a swag bag filled with good things from community partners. To register or for additional information, contact the IBCC at 254-415-9951 or online at www.innovationbcc.org/juneteenth.
“We met our $10,000 goal last year and were able to award three grants to local small businesses,” said Ronnie Russell, president of IBCC. “Our goal is to raise at least $20,000 this year to make more grants available. We can do it with help from — organizations and individuals.” The IBCC annually gifts Black business owners with grants made possible by partnering with other community organizations and corporations that are interested in reinvesting funds back into the community. The 2022 grants will be presented during festivities at 9:15 a.m. Saturday. Russell commended this year’s grant sponsors: Solution One Industries, Inc. Central Texas Exposition, Navy Federal, Blessed properties, Ashley Furniture, Advent Health, CarMax, LC3 Solutions and Mayo Autoworks.
More events
As part of the Third Annual Family Fun Day, June 18, additional activities will include live performances at the park from local talent beginning at 11 a.m. Those interested in performing must register with IBBC by calling 254-415-9951 or online at www.innovationbcc.org/juneteenth.
Barbeque teams will set up their grills and smokers about 6 a.m. Saturday, to begin The Barbeque Cook-off at the park. Entries will be judged in three categories, ribs, brisket and chicken.
“We know that family time is important in the development of healthy children, relationships and the community as a whole. So, we wanted to incorporate something fun for the whole family, that also brings economics to the table,” Russell said.
Some competitors will have samples available after the cook-off ends. Winner takes all in this competition which is sweetened by a cash pot from a portion of the entry fees. In addition to the cash, winners will retain ‘bragging rights’ for the best in show. Grillers are reminded that food must be prepared over a wood fire, no propane or gas grilling is permitted in competition.
There will be a Team Tug-o-War during the daycontest with teams, up to six persons. There is a $120 entry fee and participants will compete for a cash prize.
With hot temperatures expected, Killeen Fire Department will be on hand with a celebrity dunk tank. The public is invited to come and take a chance to dunk local city leaders and other volunteers. There will also be a water slide on the grounds for children to cool down throughout the afternoon.
Organizers have reached out to the community to plan for jump-rope exhibitions, double dutch style, and a puppet show featuring local talent and a number of other “backyard picnic” games and fun.
“Bring your lawn chairs, umbrellas and canopies and set up for an all day experience,” according to IBCC.
Teams from the City of Killeen Police and Fire Departments and EMS personnel will set up a first-aid station and community outreach services.
Culture Celebration
On June 19, a Culture Community Celebration includes a Fathers Day Salute and food tasting with soul at the Harker Heights Event Center, 710 Edwards Drive in Harker Heights. The fun begins at 3 p.m. and is free to the public. This is the sixth annual Juneteenth celebration at the Center in Harker Heights.
Some of the planned activities include a poignant display in tribute to Juneteenth and Black history.
“The fraternity Omega Psi Phi has provided materials and information which makes this display something of a museum to Black culture including Juneteenth,” said organizer Carolyn Brown. This family-friendly celebration will include a fashion show, hair show, entertainment and Kids Corner with a bounce house and play and paint.
Brown has been in touch with some amazing individuals and organizations who will be on hand Sunday. There will be vendors and top local chefs and restaurants with delicious gourmet selections available.
“We will hold a raffle every 30 minutes and prizes will be awarded,” Brown said.
Some of the organizations and sponsors that will be on hand include 20/20 Auto Spa, NeNe Creations, Amoriskye House of Fashion, Beauty Bar to Go, That Girl Netia, BBQ Hub, Yeah she Rollin, WB Chicken & Waffles, Unicorn Units, LLC, Arts by Rags, Coach AB, G&G Paper Co., Abundantly Healthy, Chief, TLC, Price Realty Group, Empire Dance, Dear Kamiyah Headwrap & Accessories, Nuetresses Haircare, BigFoot Lawn Care, The Lashay Agency, Life is Funny, LLC, DJ LadiBug and Elemental Wisdom 72 will be on hand with a variety of music.
