The Junior Livestock Show and Sale in Killeen was deemed a great success by many who attended.
Association President Brett Gordon had good things to say about the way things wrapped-up.
“Many thanks to the great sponsors and dedicated Association board members,” Gordon said Saturday. “These kids have put their hearts and souls into each and every project and without the determination of the “show families” we simply could not have been successful.”
Gordon presented gifts to outgoing board members and welcomed incoming members during the Award Presentations just prior to the auction.
He praised the skill and dedication of the many FFA and 4-H groups that had come alongside each participant to support them and help them in their efforts.
“These youth are going to be the leaders of tomorrow,” Gordon said. “And, I’m just glad I got to see some of them learn from this experience.”
It will take a few days to total up all the bids and add-ons each participant received and the Herald will post additional information as it becomes available.
Division winners
