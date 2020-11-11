More than a dozen people gathered Wednesday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery to listen to Harley Wilson, a cadet with the Ellison High School Junior ROTC, play a song on his trumpet to honor veterans.
Wilson played the song “Il Silenzio” as many of those in attendance saluted or placed their hands over their hearts.
Many nearby, within earshot of the trumpet, stopped what they were doing to pay their respects as they visited loved ones buried in the cemetery.
“It’s a huge honor to be able to come out here and play this for all these veterans that (are) still alive,” Wilson said.
With Wilson were his grandparents, who are retired from the Air Force — retired Chief Master Sgt. Ronald Wilson and retired Lt. Col. Jean Wilson.
“I feel like it’ll be one of the main memories I remember of him, and it’ll definitely be a memory for the rest of my life,” Harley Wilson said of playing in front of his grandfather.
Listening in was retired Staff Sgt. Angel Rosario, a 91-year-old veteran of the Korean War and Vietnam War.
Rosario was at the cemetery visiting the grave site of his wife, who died in January.
He said it has more significance listening to the song without his wife.
“I’m wishing she was here, alive,” Rosario said.
Rosario said he and his wife often came to the various ceremonies at the cemetery and she would always pray for those buried there.
“But this year, I don’t have her,” Rosario said. “... She would’ve liked to have been present here.”
During the Korean War, Rosario served with the 65th Infantry Regiment, which was awarded a Congressional Gold Medal for its soldiers’ actions during the Korean War.
The 65th Infantry Regiment, also known as “the Borinqueneers” was the U.S. military’s last segregated unit and was comprised primarily of Hispanic soldiers, according to Public Law 113-120 of the 113th Congress.
The Congressional Gold Medal was approved for the 65th Infantry Regiment on June 10, 2014, and the gold medal was designated to be displayed in the Smithsonian Institution, according to Congressional records.
Travis Wilson, Harley Wilson’s father, said he is extremely proud of his son.
“He never ceases to amaze me what he’s capable of,” Travis Wilson said.
Harley Wilson has a desire to become part of Texas A&M University’s Corps of Cadets and be part of the Air Force Reserve Officers’ Training Course.
He desires to be a pilot and fly large fixed-wing aircraft, such as the C-5 Galaxy or the C-17 Globemaster III.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.