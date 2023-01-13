A Killeen man who has been in the Bell County Jail awaiting trial on a murder charge for nearly five years was scheduled to be a free man on Friday after a jury found him not guilty after a trial this week. 

During his testimony in his own defense on Wednesday, Parish Dionte Young, 30, admitted to shooting and killing 35-year-old Larry James Sterling Jr. on Feb. 10, 2018, in Harker Heights, but the jury decided the homicide was justified. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.