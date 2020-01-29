A Travis County jury has awarded a Del Valle man $7.4 million for injuries he suffered from a crash caused by a truck driver from Even Better Logistics — a Killeen-based logistics company, according to a local law firm involved in the case.
However, Even Better Logistics owner Michelle Croom said Wednesday the case is still in litigation, and the final award settlement has not yet been reached.
Plaintiff’s attorney Carlson Law Firm said, “Ronnie Claxton suffered significant injuries that were the direct result of a poorly maintained 18-wheeler driven on an unapproved route that struck a bridge and sent debris flying through his windshield.”
“The jury found Even Better Logistics, LLC liable for the April 2017 crash that directly resulted in the extensive injuries that left Claxton unable to return to work,” according to a news release from Carlson, which is based in Killeen.
The jury awarded Claxton the $7.4 million on Jan. 23, the law firm announced Wednesday.
A tractor-trailer from Even Better Logistics was carrying an over-sized and over-height load that was strapped to a flatbed trailer, according to Carlson’s news release. The force of the crash caused steel turnbuckles and chains securing the trailer’s load to rip apart at a high rate of speed. A chain and a steel turnbuckle crashed through Claxton’s windshield, the law firm said.
Carlson Law Firm attorneys said they offered to settle with the company on behalf of their client within the company’s $1 million insurance policy limits. However, the trucking company never offered more than $150,000 to the man who suffered significant injuries to his neck and spine, according to the release.
However, Croom said Wednesday that is not a fair statement.
“We were never asked to offer him anything because it had to go to insurance,” she said.
Croom said the case got to where it is today because the trucking company’s insurance company chose not to settle the case, even though the trucking company wanted to.
Carlson attorney Todd Kelly said in the release, “A Travis County Texas jury heard Ronnie and rendered their version of Texas justice: $7,396,314, plus 2.5 years of pre-judgment interest at 5% on economic losses of $1,261,314.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.