A Travis County jury has awarded a Del Valle man $7.4 million for injuries he suffered from a crash caused by a truck driver from Even Better Logistics — a Killeen-based logistics company, according to a local law firm involved in the case.
“Ronnie Claxton suffered significant injuries that were the direct result of a poorly maintained 18-wheeler driven on an unapproved route that struck a bridge and sent debris flying through his windshield,” according to a news release from Carlson Law Firm, based in Killeen. “The jury found Even Better Logistics, LLC liable for the April 2017 crash that directly resulted in the extensive injuries that left Claxton unable to return to work.”
The jury awarded Claxton the $7.4 million on Jan. 23, the law firm announced Wednesday.
A tractor-trailer from Even Better Logistics was carrying an over-sized and over-height load that was strapped to a flatbed trailer, according to the release. The force of the crash caused steel turnbuckles and chains securing the trailer’s load to rip apart at a high rate of speed. A chain and a steel turnbuckle crashed through Claxton’s windshield, the law firm said.
Carlson Law Firm attorneys offered to settle with the company on behalf of their client within the company’s $1 million insurance policy limits. However, the trucking company never offered more than $150,000 to the man who suffered significant injuries to his neck and spine, according to the release.
“A Travis County Texas jury heard Ronnie and rendered their version of Texas justice: $7,396,314, plus 2.5 years of pre-judgment interest at 5% on economic losses of $1,261,314,” Carlson Law Firm attorney Todd Kelly said in the release.
A call for comment from Even Better Logistics was not immediately returned Wednesday.
