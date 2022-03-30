BELTON — The third day of a capital murder trial started with emotional testimony from the mother of one of the three victims, but much of the day was comprised of scientific testimony by forensic specialists who presented evidence that seemed at times to point away from the defendant.
A jury of seven women and five men was seated on Monday in the 426th Judicial District Court. On Tuesday, the state’s prosecutor read the capital murder indictment and the defendant, Barnard Lnell Morrow of Newton, Mississippi, pleaded not-guilty.
Morrow, 23, has been held in the Bell County Jail since Sept. 3, 2020, in lieu of a bond of $2 million on a capital murder charge.
The three people killed — one woman and two men, including a Fort Hood soldier — were found inside an apartment in the early morning hours of March 14, 2020, at Summerlyn Apartments.
Killed were Asia Cline, 22, Shaquan Markell Allred, 23, and Fort Hood soldier Spc. Freddy Beningo Delacruz Jr., 23.
A forensic pathologist from the Dallas County Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences testified on Wednesday that the three victims suffered a total of 20 gunshot wounds. Cline was shot nine times; Delacruz Jr., eight times; and Allred, three times.
Allred’s mother, Crystal Montgomery Banks, was the first person to testify on Wednesday. She said that he was one of four sons and that he served in the Army from 2017 to 2020.
Even while in the Army, he called her every day.
“He was a Mommy’s Boy,” she said. “Every day I still wait on his phone call.”
Testimony on DNA
Joseph Andrew Lopez, a DNA analyst with the Texas Department of Public Safety’s crime lab in Waco, testified on Wednesday that Morrow was excluded in all but one piece of evidence that he tested.
On an unspent bullet found at the scene, a small sample of “touch DNA” possibly could be matched to Morrow and Allred. No DNA was located on the handgun that police said was used in the triple homicide.
Morrow’s defense attorney, Michael White, made sure that the jury heard about the lack of DNA by asking one question of Lopez: “Barnard was not a contributor to the DNA in the hallway, bathroom door and shower, sliding door handle, cigarette mouthpiece, and not on the fingernail clippings taken from any of the three victims?”
After Lopez answered that was true, Assistant District Attorney Fred Burns asked if DNA would be left behind by someone wearing gloves.
“It would make it less likely to leave DNA behind, even on touch objects,” Lopez said.
White then asked if any kind of gloves were submitted to the lab as evidence, and Lopez said that no gloves were tested.
Burns asked if other evidence is used to solve crimes.
“DNA is just one part of the puzzle,” Lopez said.
March 14, 2020
On March 14, 2020, Killeen police were dispatched to a shots fired call at the Summerlyn Apartments in the 4100 block of East Rancier Avenue. The officer went through the apartment’s parking lot and did not see anything out of the ordinary, according to the arrest affidavit.
Just over 10 minutes later, the Killeen Fire Department was contacted about a water leak. They found a leak coming from apartment No. 1711.
“Because of the previous shots fired call, (the same officer) was dispatched back to the location to make sure the apartment was secure,” police said.
The officer opened the unlocked door and immediately saw “a bloody man, later identified as Allred, sitting on the couch with a video game controller in his lap,” according to the affidavit.
The officer then located the bodies of Cline and Delacruz, along with 17 bullet casings, all 9 mm, inside the apartment.
Morrow’s name came up early in the investigation when a friend of the victims said that he was supposed to go to the apartment on March 14, 2020, to smoke. The witness said that Morrow had a 9 mm handgun and described him as “trigger-happy,” police said.
Killeen police began surveillance on Morrow, and on March 20, 2020, conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that Morrow was in after the driver allegedly committed traffic violations.
Inside his backpack, police said they found a 9 mm pistol and the same brand of ammunition that had been present at the crime scene.
Police arrested Morrow, who agreed to speak with detectives.
During testimony on Wednesday, Morrow’s defense attorney indicated that his client maintains that his handgun was stolen in the months prior to the homicides.
Detectives later said they found evidence that a soldier in Killeen had sold him the gun in 2019, according to the affidavit.
Later, a forensic scientist with the Texas Department of Public Safety’s crime lab matched the casings found at the crime scene with the handgun, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.