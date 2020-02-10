Jury selection began on Monday as the first step in a trial this week for a man accused of aggravated sexual assault of a child and felony theft. A jury in the 264th Judicial District Court will hear the cases against Ronald James Bias, who is accused of aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony, and theft of more than $2,500 but less than $30,000, a state jail felony.
Bias, 33, is listed in the Bell County Jail in lieu of $130,000 in bonds on both charges, according to jail records.
A woman reported to Killeen police on July 6, 2017, that her 9-year-old daughter had made an outcry of sexual abuse, according to the arrest affidavit. The girl gave a forensic interviewers details of a sexual assault that allegedly occurred when she was 8 years old and also “gave a consistent outcry to the forensic nurse,” police said.
In a separate allegation, on July 14, 2017, Killeen police received a report from a waffle restaurant in Killeen where Bias was an employee, according to the arrest affidavit. The owner of the business told police that he suspected Bias of cashing his paychecks twice, allegedly stealing $4,529.
Police said bank records showed that Bias cashed his checks twice 23 separate times during the time period of Nov. 7, 2016, and May 1, 2017.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.