COURT court graphic

A jury will decide whether a father of three is guilty of a felony charge when he and his wife kidnapped their own children during an alleged incident more than four years ago in Killeen.

Jury selection began Monday in Judge Steve Duskie’s courtroom in the case of Jeffrey Scott Gilseth, 36, of Brady, according to the court coordinator’s office for the 426th Judicial District Court.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.