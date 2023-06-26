A jury will decide whether a father of three is guilty of a felony charge when he and his wife kidnapped their own children during an alleged incident more than four years ago in Killeen.
Jury selection began Monday in Judge Steve Duskie’s courtroom in the case of Jeffrey Scott Gilseth, 36, of Brady, according to the court coordinator’s office for the 426th Judicial District Court.
Gilseth and his wife, Maria Gilseth, 36, each were indicted on May 15, 2019, on a state jail felony charge of interference with child custody. A jury trial also is set in Maria Gilseth’s case for Monday, but it will be reset to another date.
Both Gilseths are out of jail on bond.
The Gilseths were taken into custody in Kansas on Feb. 27, 2019, by the U.S. Marshals after fleeing a court-supervised visitation with their three sons on Feb. 21, 2019.
A Killeen Police Department detective testified during a bond reduction hearing in 2019 that an extensive manhunt took place.
“I took a statement from the woman who was supervising the visit (in Killeen),” said Det. Angela Mathews with the Special Victim’s Unit. “She said that Mrs. Gilseth said something like, ‘I can’t do this anymore,’ and called her kids over to her.”
After the children were around their mother, Mathews said the woman said Jeffery Gilseth stood in between the supervisor and his wife and children so they could leave.
A search of the Gilseth home in Brady revealed a handful of Google maps showing destinations in Kansas, Missouri, North Dakota and Montana, Mathews said.
The Gilseths’ attorney, Austin Shell, argued during that hearing that his clients thought they were doing the right thing.
“This was done to get their kids out of what they thought was an abusive situation in CPS, but it was the wrong way to do it,” he said.
