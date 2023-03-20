A jury this week will decide whether a Killeen man sexually assaulted a child on multiple occasions more than seven years ago.
Robert Lee Blas, 45, was indicted on May 22, 2019, on a second-degree felony charge of sexual assault of a child under the age of 17.
Jury selection began Monday in the 27th Judicial District Court, with Judge John Gauntt presiding, according to the Bell County District Attorney’s Office.
Blas was released from jail after posting a bond of $50,000, according to jail and court records.
Killeen police began investigating on June 11, 2018, after a girl reported that Blas had molested and sexually assaulted her multiple times beginning when she was approximately 14 years old, according to an arrest affidavit.
“A forensic interview was conducted with the victim at the Children’s Advocacy Center in Belton,” police said.
During the interview, the girl reported that Blas began “touching her in a sexual manner when she was approximately 14 years old and that (Blas) had sexual intercourse with (her) when the victim turned 15 years old (in 2015),” according to the affidavit. “The victim stated that (Blas) touched the victim in a sexual manner and had sexual relations with the victim on a number of occasions after the first time.”
Police said the girl made an outcry to several people, who also provided statements to police.
