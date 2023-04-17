A jury will be tasked this week with deciding whether a Killeen man was criminally negligent when his baby died more than three years ago. 
Deshauneven Marquel Green was indicted in March of 2020 on a state jail felony charge of criminally negligent homicide after the death of 2-month-old Synaih Amara Green on Oct. 3, 2019. 
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.