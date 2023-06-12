A Killeen man who is accused of choking a woman in 2019 will have his case decided by a Bell County jury this week.
Brandon Albert Rose, 37, was indicted on May 1, 2019, on a third-degree felony charge of assault of a family member by impeding breath or choking. He was released from the Bell County Jail after posting a bond of $50,000, according to jail and court records.
Jury selection began in his case on Monday, according to the 264th Judicial District Court coordinator’s office.
Back in 2019, Killeen police received a report from a woman who said that Rose had assaulted her. The alleged incident began with a verbal argument on April 13, 2019, which escalated and became physical, according to an arrest affidavit.
During the argument, the woman said she slapped Rose in response to something he had stated. Rose then allegedly grabbed the woman by the throat and began to hit her in the face.
The woman told police that she started to feel like she would lose consciousness while being choked.
Rose allegedly threatened to snap the woman’s neck “like a twig,” according to the affidavit. Officers observed injuries on the woman that were consistent with her report and KPD was dispatched to Rose’s residence.
Rose stated that there was an argument earlier in the evening, but denied that it got physical, according to the affidavit. He was arrested that same night.
