Brandon Albert Rose

A Killeen man who is accused of choking a woman in 2019 will have his case decided by a Bell County jury this week.

Brandon Albert Rose, 37, was indicted on May 1, 2019, on a third-degree felony charge of assault of a family member by impeding breath or choking. He was released from the Bell County Jail after posting a bond of $50,000, according to jail and court records.

