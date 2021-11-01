Jury selection began on Monday in a Bell County district courtroom in the case of a man accused of using a knife to assault a man last year in Killeen.
Ivan Burgos-Santiago, 51, of Killeen was being held in the Bell County Jail on Monday in lieu of a bond of $100,000, on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
On Monday, a jury trial began in his case, according to the court coordinator’s office with the 264th Judicial District Court.
Burgos-Santiago was indicted by a grand jury on May 27, 2020. He pleaded not guilty on June 23, 2020, according to Bell County court records.
On April 10, 2020, Killeen police went to 10th Street after a call about an assault. Police detained a large group of individuals at the location, according to an arrest affidavit.
A man told police he had exchanged words with Burgos-Santiago at a nearby convenience store. Burgos-Santiago allegedly followed him and attacked him with a knife, according to the affidavit.
Witnesses told police they saw Burgos-Santiago attempt to stab the man with a knife or box cutter.
Police said they saw multiple lacerations on the man’s hands, which they said indicated self- defense. They also saw a laceration on the man’s neck, the affidavit said.
The weapon was recovered by police approximately 10 feet from where the altercation took place, according to the affidavit.
