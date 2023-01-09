Almost five years ago, a 35-year-old man was found in the middle of a Harker Heights roadway, bleeding to death from multiple gunshot wounds.
This week, a jury in Bell County will decide whether Parish Dionte Young, 30, was the person who shot and killed Larry James Sterling Jr. on Feb. 10, 2018, allegedly following an argument after a night of bar-hopping.
Young has been in custody since Feb. 20, 2018. His original bond amount of $1 million was lowered by Judge Paul LePak to $100,000, in 2018. Young was indicted on March 28, 2018.
Jury selection began in the case on Monday, according to the 264th Judicial District court coordinator’s office.
On Feb. 10, 2018, police found a man lying in the middle of West Beeline Lane not breathing with a gunshot wound in his neck, Heights police said in a previous news release.
Officers began CPR, but quickly realized the man was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The man, who later was identified as Sterling, died at the scene.
Sterling’s girlfriend told police that he went out with a friend to shoot some pool. She called him on the phone at 2 a.m., and said that Sterling sounded angry. That was the last time she spoke to him, according to the arrest affidavit.
The friend who was with Sterling that night told police that the two of them had been together at several different clubs throughout the night before they were kicked out of R&B Karaoke in Killeen.
Sterling and Young were riding in a car together when they began to argue, police said. Sterling punched Young while they were both in the car, then once more through an open car window after Sterling got out of the car, according to the affidavit.
After Young was punched a second time, Young allegedly shot Sterling through the rolled-down car window. Police said that Young then pointed the gun at the driver and demanded that he drive away.
Sterling was from Louisiana and left behind a daughter and a son, according to his obituary in a Baton Rouge newspaper.
