Jury selection began on Monday in a Bell County courtroom to decide whether a Killeen man sexually assaulted a girl more than seven years ago.
Roy Antonio Outten, 39, was being held in the Bell County Jail in lieu of a bond of $300,000, on Monday on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child. He was released from jail in 2020 after Judge Paul LePak reduced his bond to $30,000, after a hearing on Nov. 19, 2020, but Outten was booked back into jail on July 21. The judge signed an order that day revoking Outten’s bond.
