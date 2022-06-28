BELTON — On the rare occasions that 911 dispatchers receive a call about a child not breathing, it’s all hands on deck. That’s why, when on Jan. 14, 2020, a 2-month-old infant was reported to be in such distress, two Killeen police officers and paramedics aboard the Killeen Fire Department’s Engine 7 arrived at the 3600 block of Littleleaf Drive residence within a minute of each other.
On Tuesday in the 426th Judicial District Court, a jury of eight women and four men began to hear testimony in the case against a woman accused of causing an injury that killed Quan Kendrick Devin Scott almost two and-a-half years ago.
Shanique Shaniel-Shavon Parker, 31, has been held in the Bell County Jail in lieu of a bond of $1 million since being booked on Jan. 23, 2020.
A jury was selected in the case on Monday.
On March 18, 2020, Parker was indicted on a first-degree felony charge of injury to a child with intentional severe bodily injury. She is accused of causing the death of Scott by throwing the child into a car seat, according to the arrest affidavit.
Police said Parker was babysitting the infant and the baby’s siblings when the fatal injury, a skull fracture, occurred.
“She confessed that she had thrown the baby into the car seat causing the injury because she was frustrated that the children’s mother had not come to pick up the kids,” according to the arrest affidavit.
The baby was taken to AdventHealth-Central Texas in Killeen where he later was pronounced dead at 1 p.m.
According to testimony on Tuesday, the child’s mother was at work when the incident allegedly occurred. A second woman was helping to watch the six children at the time.
That woman, Neosha A. Johnson, 25, was killed during a shooting in Killeen on March 11.
Testimony from police, paramedic
When police and paramedics arrived, they treated the scene as a medical emergency. Only later did they realize it possibly was a crime scene.
KPD Officer Stephanie Glandon told the jury that no one was near the baby when she arrived.
“The fire department and I arrived at almost the same time, along with Officer (Caleb) Williams,” she said. “It’s not common to have a 2-month-old not breathing, so there were some nerves. One of the first things I did was get the other children out of the house so they wouldn’t be traumatized by watching CPR ... I tried to let EMS do what they needed to do while I tried to figure out what was going on. My priority when I first arrived was to help the baby survive.”
KFD Firefighter and Paramedic Michael White said that Engine 7 happened to be finishing up another call close to the scene, which is why he was one of the first medical personnel to arrive.
“The first thing we’re doing is trying to figure out where the baby was, and we found him lying inside the house on the living room floor,” he said.
The two adults at the scene — who later were determined to be Parker and Johnson — were exiting the residence as he arrived, White said.
He said that a parent or caregiver usually can be found near a child in that situation.
“The reaction usually is sheer panic and nine times out of ten, they bring the baby to you,” White said. “I’d say it was unusual.”
White said that although CPR was started immediately and was continued during transportation to the hospital, the child never showed signs of life.
“There was no pulse and he was not breathing, so at this point the baby is dead and we’re trying to bring him back,” White said. “We gave the baby every chance.”
Quan was born Nov. 13, 2019, and would be 2 years old.
