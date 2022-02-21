A Killeen teenager who is accused of taking part in a murder and robbery in the city more than a year and a half ago was set to have his case heard by a jury next week; instead, because of a delay in collecting DNA evidence, the trial will be postponed until at least April 25.
Jordan Hampton, 16, has been held in the Bell County Juvenile Detention Center since his arrest on June 23, 2020, when he was 15 years old. He has been certified to stand trial as an adult.
Two co-defendants also have been indicted on murder charges related to the shooting death of 24-year-old Shareef Raekwon Ali-Barnett: Jessica Helen Hampton, 19, and Breez Breann Collier, 26. Jessica Hampton and Collier have been held in the Bell County Jail on bonds of more than $1 million since being booked on June 21, 2020.
Bell County court records show that Jessica Hampton and Collier have jury trial dates set for Feb. 28, and March 21, respectively.
An unreasonable delay?
During a 2-hour hearing on Friday in the 426th Judicial District Court, Judge Steve Duskie heard from a handful of witnesses and arguments from attorneys before denying a motion for a speedy trial that had been filed by Jordan Hampton’s defense attorney.
“A person has a constitutional right to a speedy trial,” argued defense attorney Seth Fuller. “The delay has not been caused by Jordan Hampton. Just a week and a half ago, I was told there was possibly exonerating DNA evidence. Now, he has to do one of two things: waive his right to a speedy trial and wait for longer in that detention center, where he is on his own block and in an environment that is detrimental to his psychological health; or I would have to defend an incomplete case ... It’s possible that the real killer’s DNA was found at the scene. This is the fault of the state for not seeking to compare evidence they’ve had for almost two years to my client. This is unacceptable.”
The state’s prosecutor argued that the motion should be denied because the right to a speedy trial was not asserted quickly enough.
“The defendant failed to assert his speedy trial request in a timely manner and he has failed to show that harm has been caused,” said Assistant District Attorney Shelly Strimple. “DNA evidence not being sent to a lab should not be used as a reason to grant a motion for speedy trial ... it can take months to get results.”
At the same hearing, after hearing about DNA samples taken just recently from Jordan Hampton, Duskie postponed the trial date.
Strimple told the court that she expects results from the forensics lab in mid-March.
The court coordinator set April 25 as the new trial date in Jordan Hampton’s case.
A former KPD detective testified during the hearing that at the homicide scene, DNA samples were taken from a cigarette butt, a beer can and from inside the victim’s vehicle. The samples were sent in August of 2020 to the Texas Department of Public Safety forensics lab.
However, a sample of Jordan Hampton’s DNA was not taken until February of this year, according to Tramaine Jenkins, who was one of the initial investigators on the case.
Fuller asked Jenkins why there was such a delay in collecting DNA from Jordan Hampton.
“I don’t have anything specific I could point to,” Jenkins said.
Jenkins added that KPD detectives are expected to investigate multiple cases.
Accused of murder
On June 14, 2020, Killeen police officers responded to a shots-fired call around 1:59 a.m. in the 200 block of Evergreen Drive. When officers arrived at the scene, they located Ali-Barnett suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
“The victim’s pockets had been turned inside out when Killeen police arrived on scene,” according to the arrest affidavit.
Extracted data from the phone that belonged to Ali-Barnett indicated that he arranged to meet Collier, who went by the screen name “Big Baby,” through an escort website, police said.
Police reviewed several segments of surveillance videos from another residence on Evergreen. One showed a woman, later identified as Jessica Hampton, approach Ali-Barnett’s car parked on the street.
Hampton allegedly told police that she had told the man to wait and that Collier would be right there, police said.
Another video allegedly depicted a woman talking on her cellphone and pacing.
In another video clip, three individuals can be seen walking in front of a residence and later “running away from where the body was located and appear to be trying to enter the victim’s vehicle,” police said.
Through the investigation, police said they learned that Collier walked up with a man called “Lucky” and another male known as “Keem.” Collier got into the vehicle with the victim for a few minutes and then the victim and Collier got out of the car and walked to the side of the house where it was dark, according to the affidavit.
Hampton allegedly told police that she “heard a shot and then another couple of shots...” and saw the victim fall to the ground at the intersection. She said she saw blood and a male going through the victim’s pockets.
The group returned to the motel where they had been staying, packed their things and left, police said.
Police said when they searched Hampton’s phone a text thread indicated the two women planned to rob Ali-Barnett. Based on an interview from a person at the motel, police said that Jordan Hampton, who was known as “Grimy,” was at the scene, but the arrest affidavit does not detail his alleged involvement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.